Stanley Cup Final Game 3 live blog

SECOND PERIOD

0:11: Andrew Ference gives the Bruins the 1-0 lead with a knuckling slap shot from the left point that went through everyone in front of the net and straight into the top far corner. Alex Edler broke his stick allowing David Krejci to come in with the puck. He fired wide, but the puck rimmed around the corner boards and came up to Rich Peverley, who shoveled it to Ference for the one-timer.

FIRST PERIOD

20:00: The first period finishes up scoreless. The Canucks have a 12-7 edge in shots on goal. They took the final seven shots of the period. Boston went the final 10:43 without a shot on goal. The Bruins had six of their shots during their five-minute power play. Lots of hitting in the period. Boston credited with 15 hits and Vancouver 14. Patrice Bergeron was 5-0 on faceoffs and the Bruins were 9-4 overall.

19:00: Tim Thomas just made the biggest save of the game, stopping Mason Raymond on a glorious chance from the slot. Ryan Kesler gathered the loose puck and fed it to Raymond, who dragged the puck on his stick to get around Dennis Seidenberg. He shot it into Thomas' pads as he tried to go five-hole.

15:00: They just announced in the press box that Nathan Horton has been transported to Mass General Hospital and is moving all of his extremities.

13:54: Vancouver just had its first power play of the game fizzle out. Adam McQuaid went to the box for a delay of game, but the Canucks couldn't convert. They had only one shot on goal. Boston and Vancouver are tied with seven shots apiece. The Bruins have only one at even strength.

10:07: Boston got off 6 shots on goal during the 5-minute power play, and even got some good looks, but could not convert. Zdeno Chara was not on the point of the first power play unit.

5:07: Nathan Horton was crushed at the blue line by Aaron Rome and he had to be taken off on a stretcher. Rome was issued a five-minute major and a game misconduct for the hit, which was delivered late. It looked like Horton took three strides after delivering a pass to Milan Lucic on his left side. Raffi Torres sat in the box for Rome. Horton did not have much movement when he was taken off. We'll update further when we have more information.

8:15: TD Garden rocks before puck drop

It started with highlights of Cam Neely's career in Boston being shown on the big scoreboard. After all, it was 25 years ago today that Vancouver traded him to Boston. Soon enough, Neely, in his Bruins' jersey, was shown on the big screen and the place went bonkers.

Highlights moved to current Bruins' moments throughout the season and these playoffs. Soon enough a giant flag with the Bruins spoked B logo was unfurled in section 19 and it started moving through the lower bowl. A darkened TD Garden rocked as the Bruins took to the ice, led, of course, by Tim Thomas.

The ever-popular and dramatic Rene Rancourt performed the anthems. He was helped by the fair amount of Canucks' fans here during 'O Canada,' and also aided by the rocking Bruins' fans during The Star-Spangled Banner.

Game 3 is about to get under way.

8:02: Boston's new lines

With Shawn Thornton in and Tyler Seguin scratched, this is what Boston's lines should look like:

Milan Lucic - David Krejci - Nathan Horton

Brad Marchand - Patrice Bergeron - Mark Recchi

Michael Ryder - Chris Kelly - Rich Peverley

Daniel Paille - Gregory Campbell - Shawn Thornton

Zdeno Chara - Dennis Seidenberg

Andrew Ference - Johnny Boychuk

Tomas Kaberle - Adam McQuaid

Tim Thomas

Tuukka Rask

7:57: Scratch that Seguin

After much speculation and some gamesmanship with their pre-game warm-up line rushes, Boston coach Claude Julien has opted to scratch rookie Tyler Seguin in favor of Shawn Thornton, who hasn't played since Game 2 against Tampa Bay. Seguin hasn't recorded a point since that same game when he had 4 points.

7:52: Flag bearers

One of the cool scenes here at TD Garden is seeing all the flag bearers spread along the first row of the upper bowl. Each flag has the last name and number of a Bruins player. They also have flags for all the retired numbers. We're sitting above Bobby Orr's No. 4 flag.

7:41 p.m.: The (unofficial) lineups

Based on warm-ups appear to be the same. Here they are:

BOSTON

Milan Lucic - David Krejci - Nathan Horton

Brad Marchand - Patrice Bergeron - Mark Recchi

Michael Ryder - Chris Kelly - Rich Peverley

Daniel Paille - Gregory Campbell - Shawn Thornton

Zdeno Chara - Dennis Seidenberg

Andrew Ference - Johnny Boychuk

Tomas Kaberle - Adam McQuaid

Tim Thomas

Tuukka Rask

VANCOUVER

Daniel Sedin - Henrik Sedin - Alexandre Burrows

Chris Higgins - Ryan Kesler - Mason Raymond

Raffi Torres - Maxim Lapierre - Jannik Hansen

Jeff Tambellini - Manny Malhotra - Victor Oreskovich

Aaron Rome - Kevin Bieksa

Alex Edler - Sami Salo

Andrew Alberts - Christian Ehrhoff

7:22 p.m. ET: PREGAME BEFORE WARM-UPS

Welcome to NHL.com's Live Blog for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final. I can only hope to bring you the same amount of important material as Shawn P. Roarke offered in this space for Games 1 and 2.

Now to the scene. There is a great buzz outside the building both from Bruins' fans and Canucks' fans. Walking in I noticed probably about 60-70 Canucks' fans chanting, "Sweep, sweep, sweep" and a few other unflattering remarks while being filmed by Rogers Sportsnet. Bruins fans didn't like that, and they had a few choice words of their own aimed at the people wearing the blue jerseys.

Inside TD Garden the areas alongside the glass are filling up as the fans await warm-ups for the first Stanley Cup Final played in Boston since 1990. Warm-ups are set to begin and you need to keep following along right here with NHL.com's Live Blog for Game 3.