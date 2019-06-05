Stanford slugger finds out he's been drafted during game, shares moment with teammates

Stanford outfielder Kyle Stowers shared an amazing moment with his teammates Monday after he learned he was drafted with the No. 71 pick by the Baltimore Orioles.

Stowers was waiting in the on-deck circle during the Cardinal’s game against Fresno State when he was greeted by his teammates. It was also Stanford’s final home game of the season.

BIG CATCH: O'S GRAB RUTSCHMAN ATOP MLB DRAFT SHORT ON ARMS

Stanford won the game and advanced to play Mississippi State in the super regional.

Stowers, a junior, hit .305 with a .890 OPS to go along with eight homers during the 2019 season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He joins a loaded Orioles draft class that already included Oregon State catcher Adley Rutschman, LSU outfielder Zach Watson and high school shortstop Gunnar Henderson.