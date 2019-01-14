St. Louis Cardinals' Paul DeJong shows off huge bass

St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong made a major league catch this offseason.

DeJong, who appears to be a great outdoorsman, showed off a picture of a huge bass he caught while fishing in a snowy area. DeJong said he caught the fish and then released it.

The picture was posted to his Instagram on Monday. It wasn't clear where the fish was caught.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE MLB COVERAGE

DeJong has posted several photos since the season ended, showing him hunting deer and fishing for trout (the fish, not Angels star Mike).

The 25-year-old infielder played in 115 games for the Cardinals. He recorded a .746 OPS and hit 19 home runs in 115 games in his second season in the majors.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

He’s projected to be the Cardinals starter in 2019, according to Roster Resource.