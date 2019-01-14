Expand / Collapse search
St. Louis Cardinals' Paul DeJong shows off huge bass

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Paul DeJong #12 of the St. Louis Cardinals celebrates a two-run home run during the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park on September 18, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Paul DeJong #12 of the St. Louis Cardinals celebrates a two-run home run during the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park on September 18, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)

St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong made a major league catch this offseason.

DeJong, who appears to be a great outdoorsman, showed off a picture of a huge bass he caught while fishing in a snowy area. DeJong said he caught the fish and then released it.

The picture was posted to his Instagram on Monday. It wasn't clear where the fish was caught.

DeJong has posted several photos since the season ended, showing him hunting deer and fishing for trout (the fish, not Angels star Mike).

The 25-year-old infielder played in 115 games for the Cardinals. He recorded a .746 OPS and hit 19 home runs in 115 games in his second season in the majors.

He’s projected to be the Cardinals starter in 2019, according to Roster Resource.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @GaydosFNC.