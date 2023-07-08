Expand / Collapse search
San Antonio Spurs
Published

Spurs' Victor Wembanyama struggles from field in Summer League debut

Wembanyama had five blocks against the Hornets

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
The Thomas & Mack Center was buzzing as French phenom Victor Wembanyama took the floor Friday night in Las Vegas, NV. 

The most-hyped prospect since LeBron James showed flashes of why he was selected with the top pick of the 2023 NBA Draft in a 76-68 San Antonio Spurs win over the Charlotte Hornets. 

Victor Wembanyama speaks to the media

San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama speaks to the media after the NBA Summer League game between the San Antonio Spurs and Charlotte Hornets, at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, on July 7, 2023.  (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

The 19-year-old center scored nine points and grabbed eight rebounds, but struggled with his shot, going 2-13 from the floor and just 1-6 from beyond the three-point line. 

"Special moment. It was really special to wear that jersey for the first time," Wembanyama said, per NBA.com. "It’s really an honor. Overall, I’m glad we won this game. Honestly, I didn’t really know what I was doing on the court tonight. But I’m trying to learn for the next games. The important [part] is to be ready for the season."

Wembanyama displayed his playmaking early on – finishing the night with three assists – and quickly showed his defensive presence, getting five blocks on the night. 

Victor Wembanyama fouls Bryce McGowens

Victor Wembanyama, #1 of the San Antonio Spurs, fouls Bryce McGowens, #7 of the Charlotte Hornets, during his shot attempt during the fourth quarter at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 7, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada.  (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

"He’s a legit 7-6," Hornets top draft pick Brandon Miller said afterward. "Victor is a great guy, great off the court. He’s going to have a great career, and just to see him step up to the challenge, I think that shows a lot of heart."

Wembanyama was officially measured at 7 feet, 3½ inches by the Spurs after the draft. 

Wembanyama said he was exhausted every time he checked out of the game, and will be focused on his conditioning in order to prepare for the 82-game NBA season

Victor Wembanyama makes his Summer League debut

Victor Wembanyama, #1 of the San Antonio Spurs, dribbles the ball during the second quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 7, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada.  (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

"I think there's a lot of conditioning to do," Wembanyama said, according to ESPN. "Especially with our play style, we run a lot. It's really exhausting. Even though it was 40 minutes tonight, when I subbed out, I was always tired and exhausted. So I think there's a lot of conditioning to do."

Wembanyama will once again be in the spotlight on Sunday, when the Spurs take on the Portland Trail Blazers

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.