San Antonio Spurs' Gregg Popovich takes shot at New York Knicks over Marcus Morris signing

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich took a jab at the New York Knicks on Wednesday ahead of the teams’ regular-season opener at the AT&T Center.

Popovich was asked about the way the Knicks handled the Marcus Morris signing. Morris reportedly backed out of a “verbal agreement” to sign with the Spurs in the offseason and later chose to sign with the Knicks.

Popovich called the move “unprofessional on many levels” at the time Morris spurned the Spurs and when he was asked about whether he meant the Knicks or Morris, he decided to hit out at the Knicks franchise.

“Who signed him? I thought it was the Knicks that signed him,” he said.

There were no hard feelings between Popovich and Morris on the court. He sought out the veteran forward on the court, according to the New York Post.

“It was a great moment,” Morris said. “Going back and, like I said in the beginning, me and Pop had open conversations the entire time. And the thing he said to me was don’t allow the media to come in between of what we talked about. That meant a lot. I didn’t know how he felt."

He added: “I spoke to him after I made my decision. So it was good to clear the air and I got nothing but respect for him, [GM] Brian Wright, [CEO] R.C. [Buford], they’ve been nothing but good to me during my career.”

Morris scored 26 points and grabbed four rebounds in 39 minutes. The Spurs defeated the Knicks 120-111.