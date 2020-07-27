Spurs' Gregg Popovich: People who don't understand BLM movement 'just ignorant'

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, one of the NBA's most outspoken voices on social justice issues, took to task people who he said still did not understand the Black Lives Matter movement.

In a video conference call with reporters, Popovich, who is preparing for the league's upcoming restarted season, was asked what the social justice movement means to him

“It’s no different for me than it is to anybody else who cares about justice and who can be empathetic to the fact that justice has been denied to a group of people for far too long. And enough is enough,” he said, according to the Dallas Morning-News. “Everybody’s tired of it, especially the group that has been degraded and savaged for so long. People who don’t understand Black Lives Matter or are offended by it are just ignorant.”

Popovich said earlier this month that playing the games was much more than basketball. He was trying to be a part of the conversation, he said, when it comes to raising awareness of social issues and combating racism.

“If this bubble works, I’m safer here than I would be in Texas,” Popovich said. “And since the decision was made to do this to start the season again, under these circumstances, with all the precautions, what a great opportunity.”

The Spurs start their season on July 30.

