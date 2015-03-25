Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sports
Published
Last Update January 8, 2015

Sprained ankle could keep Hoosiers top running back out against No. 17 Wisconsin

By | Associated Press

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana may not have its top running back against No. 17 Wisconsin this weekend.

Coach Kevin Wilson said Monday that Tevin Coleman is likely to sit out Saturday's game with a sprained ankle. Coleman was named the Big Ten's offensive player of the week after rushing 15 times for a career-high 215 yards and two touchdowns in a victory over Illinois. He scored on runs of 75 and 64 yards and averaged 14.3 yards per carry.

If Coleman can't go, the Hoosiers (4-5, 2-3 Big Ten), senior Stephen Houston, the former starter, would replace Coleman.

Indiana needs to win two of its last three — at Wisconsin, at Ohio State and home against Purdue — to become eligible for a bowl.