Sports teams that hoisted championships in 2020

It was certainly a year of ups and downs, but champions were crowned during the 2020 coronavirus-plagued year.

Some of the major sports leagues had to make adjustments on the fly in order to provide entertainment for the consumer. Many faced every obstacle you could think of while trying to piece together a schedule while dealing with players testing positive for the novelty virus that struck down in the United States back in March.

But with that said, every league managed to finish its season and have one team standing at the end of it all.

Here are all of the champions in all of the major sports leagues across the United States.

SUPER BOWL CHAMPION: KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

The Kansas City Chiefs won their first Super Bowl title in 50 years in 2020.

Super Bowl MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes led the charge throwing for 286 yards and two touchdowns, and running back Damien Williams added 104 yards and a score on 17 carries in the Chiefs’ 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

The Chiefs outscored San Francisco 21-0 in the fourth quarter -- all three touchdowns came in the final 6:13 of the game -- and the Chiefs overcame their third double-digit deficit of the postseason to win their first championship since 1970.

NBA FINALS CHAMPION: LOS ANGELES LAKERS

The Los Angeles Lakers won their 17th NBA title, tying the Boston Celtics for the most in league history.

LeBron James was named the 2020 NBA Finals MVP after averaging 29.8 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 8.5 assists while shooting 59% from the field over the six games. James won his fourth title, doing it with a third different franchise, and he's the first player in NBA history to win Finals MVP with three different teams.

The Lakers dealt with the death of the iconic Kobe Bryant in January and all of the obstacles with leaving home for three months to play at Walt Disney World in a bubble designed to keep people safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

WORLD SERIES CHAMPION: LOS ANGELES DODGERS

The Los Angeles Dodgers won their first World Series crown since 1988, and their seventh championship in franchise history.

Corey Seager won the World Series MVP after hitting two home runs and batting .400 over the six-game series.

Los Angeles finally got the criticism of not finishing the job in October off its back. The Dodgers finished the shortened regular season 43-17 with their eighth consecutive National League West division title. The Dodgers last won the World Series 32 years ago. They beat the Oakland Athletics in five games and Orel Hershiser was named World Series MVP.

STANLEY CUP CHAMPION: TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING

The Tampa Bay Lightning came away with their second Stanley Cup in franchise history. It was the first major title decided since the coronavirus pandemic forced the sports world to shut down back in March.

The franchise previously won the Stanley Cup in 2004 under head coach John Tortorella when they beat the Calgary Flames in Game 7. Head coach Jon Cooper previously took Tampa to the Cup finals in 2015 but they lost in Game 6 against the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Stars came out strong with a 4-1 win in Game 1 but the Lightning quickly adjusted, coming back to win three straight games. The Stars managed to stay alive in Game 5 with an energized double-overtime goal but it wasn’t enough to keep things going in the face of elimination in Game 6.

MLS CHAMPION: COLUMBUS CREW

The Columbus Crew made an MLS Cup final appearance for the first time since 2015 -- when they were denied a title by the Portland Timbers -- but in 2020, the Crew pulled out a 3-0 victory over the Seattle Sounders to claim their second championship in franchise history.

Columbus claimed its first title since 2008. Lucas Zelarayán scored midway through the first half and added the clincher in the 82nd minute to deny the defending champion Sounders at being just the fourth back-to-back champions in league history.

WNBA CHAMPION: SEATTLE STORM

The Seattle Storm won their fourth WNBA title in franchise history; they also won in 2004, 2010, and 2018. The Storm joined Minnesota and Houston as the only franchises to win four championships.

Seattle has won a record 11 games in a row in the WNBA Finals, dating back to the team's first championship in 2004. Superstar Breanna Stewart set a WNBA record by scoring more than 20 points in six straight finals games. She earned WNBA Finals MVP honors for the second time in her career, becoming the fifth player to win multiple finals MVPs.

NWSL CHAMPION: HOUSTON DASH

The Houston Dash came away with their first title when they pulled out a 2-0 victory over the Chicago Red Stars in the NWSL Challenge Cup Championship.

Shea Groom was named Most Valuable Player for the match.