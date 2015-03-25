Sporting KC signs 16-year-old defender Erik Palmer-Brown, product of club's youth academy

Sporting Kansas City signed defender Erik Palmer-Brown on Friday, making the 16-year-old the youngest player in the history of the Major League Soccer club.

Palmer-Brown came out of Sporting KC's academy program, and flourished with the U.S. under-17 national team. Several scouting bureaus rank him among the top prospects in the country.

Palmer-Brown joined Sporting KC's youth development program in 2009 at the age of 13. Three years later, he made his first appearance with the club's senior team when he appeared in an MLS reserve match in June 2012.

In January, Palmer-Brown was invited to attend the prestigious U.S. Soccer Residency Program.

He's the third homegrown player on Sporting KC's roster, joining Jon Kempin and Kevin Ellis, and will occupy the club's available off-budget roster spot.