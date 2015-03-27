Spencer Levin takes Phoenix Open lead

Spencer Levin holed out from a greenside bunker for eagle on the par-4 17th and shot an 8-under 63 on Friday to take a three-stroke lead in the suspended second round of the Phoenix Open.

Levin completed a first-round 65 in the morning and was 14 under overall.

Harrison Frazar was 6 under for the round and 11 under overall with three holes left at TPC Scottsdale when play was suspended because of darkness.

Frost delayed the start for an hour for the second straight day. Last year, frost and frozen greens delayed play nine hours during the week, forcing a Monday finish.