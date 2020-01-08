Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Soccer
Published

Spanish soccer club suspends manager after viral video allegedly shows him in the nude

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Jan. 8Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Jan. 8

Fox News Flash top headlines for Jan. 8 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

The manager of a Spanish soccer club was suspended Tuesday after an alleged explicit video of him went viral on social media.

Malaga manager Victor Sanchez del Amo allegedly appears in the video in his underwear before pressing his penis to the screen. According to SB Nation, the video had been circulating across social media, but Twitter had scrubbed it because the clip violated the company’s policies.

'SHAME ON YOU': BALOTELLI SLAMS LAZIO FANS FOR RACIST ABUSE

“In relation to the events that have recently been discovered, and which have not as yet been verified, Malaga CF immediately suspends coach Victor Sanchez del Amo from his duties until a full investigation is carried out,” the club said in a statement.

Del Almo tweeted his own statement in Spanish before his indefinite suspension, saying his privacy was violated and condemned anyone sharing the clip across social media, according to SB Nation. He said the spread of the video was being done by people trying to extort him for money.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Malaga hired del Almo as their manager prior to the start of the 2019 season. The club has been playing in the second tier of La Liga. The club finished with 20 points during the 2017-18 season. It was the first time they had been relegated to the second division since the 2006-07 season.

Ryan Gaydos is a sports reporter for FoxNews.com and FoxBusiness.com. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_