Spain beats Kazakhstan 3-0 in Davis Cup

Defending champion Spain secured its place in the Davis Cup quarterfinals by winning the doubles against Kazakhstan for a 3-0 lead Saturday.

Marcel Granollers and Marc Lopez, partnering for the first time, eased to a 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 victory over Kazakh pair Evgeny Korolev and Yuriy Schukin on indoor clay.

The hosts won their 22nd straight tie on home soil and 24th straight on clay. They won without second-ranked Rafael Nadal, who sat out the series.

Spain will play either Austria or Russia in April. Austria leads the series 2-0.