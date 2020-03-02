Southland Conference women's basketball championship history

The Southland Conference holds an annual women’s basketball tournament, with the winner getting an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The Southland Conference features 13 teams: Abilene Christian, Central Arkansas, Houston Baptist, Incarnate Word, Lamar, McNeese State, New Orleans, Nicholls State, Northwestern State, Sam Houston State, Southeastern Louisiana, Stephen F. Austin and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

The Southland tournament begins March 11 and runs through March 15.

The conference began having women’s basketball tournaments in 1983, but there was no tournament from 1984 to 1987.

Read below for a list of past champions.

2019: ABILENE CHRISTIAN

Abilene Christian defeated Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in 2019, 69-68. Breanna Wright was named tournament MVP.

2018: NICHOLLS STATE

Nicholls State won its first Southland title in 2018, defeating Stephen F. Austin 69-65. Cassidy Barrios was named tournament MVP.

2017: CENTRAL ARKANSAS

Central Arkansas was again Southland champs in 2017. They defeated Stephen F. Austin, 60-30. Maggie Proffitt was named tournament MVP.

2016: CENTRAL ARKANSAS

Central Arkansas won the Southland in 2016, defeating Sam Houston State 69-62. Angela Beadle was named tournament MVP.

2015: NORTHWESTERN STATE

Northwestern State won a second straight Southland title in 2015. They defeated Houston Baptist, 58-50. Beatrice Attura was named tournament MVP.

2014: NORTHWESTERN STATE

Northwestern State defeated Stephen F. Austin, 62-44, in 2014. Trudy Armstead was named MVP.

2013: ORAL ROBERTS

In 2013, Oral Roberts got the conference title win. They defeated Sam Houston State, 72-66. Kevi Luper was named tournament MVP.

2012: MCNEESE STATE

McNeese State repeated in 2012, beating Stephen F. Austin 60-56. Caitlyn Baggett won the tournament’s MVP award.

2011: MCNEESE STATE

In 2011, McNeese State won its first Southland title in 2011. They defeated Central Arkansas 71-50. Ashlyn Baggett was named MVP.

2010: LAMAR

Lamar won its first Southland title in 2010, defeating Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 86-59. Darika Hill was named tournament MVP.

2009: TEXAS-SAN ANTONIO

Texas San-Antonio repeated as champions in 2009, defeating Texas-Arlington 74-63. Onika Anderson was named tournament MVP.

2008: TEXAS-SAN ANTONIO

In 2008, Texas-San Antonio defeated Lamar 65-56. Monica Gibbs was named tournament MVP.

2007: TEXAS-ARLINGTON

Texas-Arlington won its second Southland title in three years. They defeated Stephen F. Austin, 68-47. Terra Wallace was named MVP.

2006: STEPHEN F. AUSTIN

Stephen F. Austin was back on top in 2006, defeating Texas-San Antonio 56-48. LaToya Mills was named tournament MVP.

2005: TEXAS-ARLINGTON

In 2005, Texas-Arlington won the Southland. They defeated Louisiana Monroe 69-54. Terra Wallace was named tournament MVP.

2004: NORTHWESTERN STATE

Northwestern State defeated Texas-Arlington, 78-71, in 2004. La’Terrica Dobin was named tournament MVP.

2003: TEXAS STATE

Texas State broke Stephen F. Austin’s stranglehold in 2003. They defeated Texas-San Antonio, 68-56. Tori Talbert was named tournament MVP.

2002: STEPHEN F. AUSTIN

In 2002, Stephen F. Austin reigned supreme for the fifth year in a row. They defeated Northwestern State 76-52. Amy Collins was named MVP.

2001: STEPHEN F. AUSTIN

Stephen F. Austin won the Southland again in 2001. They defeated Northwestern State, 82-73. Latisha Prater won the MVP award.

2000: STEPHEN F. AUSTIN

Stephen F. Austin defeated Northwestern State, 79-68, in 2000. Shawnta Johnson was named tournament MVP.

1999: STEPHEN F. AUSTIN

Stephen F. Austin won conference tournament No. 11 in 1999, beating Northwestern State 90-77. Anitra Davis was named tournament MVP.

1998: STEPHEN F. AUSTIN

Stephen F. Austin once again held up the Southland trophy in 1998. They defeated Louisiana Monroe, 84-52. Katrina Price was named MVP.

1997: TEXAS STATE

Texas State briefly put an end to Stephen F. Austin’s dominance in 1997. They won the title game, 77-65. Jerri Cooper was named MVP.

1996: STEPHEN F. AUSTIN

Stephen F. Austin knocked off Texas State, 76-58, in 1996. Latonia Bonnett won a second straight MVP award.

1995: STEPHEN F. AUSTIN

In 1995, Stephen F. Austin continued its reign of dominance. They beat Northwestern State, 68-60. Latonia Bonnett won the MVP award.

1994: STEPHEN F. AUSTIN

Stephen F. Austin won its seventh Southland title in 1994. They defeated Louisiana Monroe, 73-65. Trenia Tillis was named tournament MVP.

1993: STEPHEN F. AUSTIN

In 1993, Stephen F. Austin hoisted the title again. They beat Northwestern State 77-75. Deneen Parker was named tournament MVP.

1992: STEPHEN F. AUSTIN

Stephen F. Austin won its fifth title in-a-row in 1992. They defeated Northwestern State, 77-58. Lori Davis was named tournament MVP.

1991: STEPHEN F. AUSTIN

Stephen F. Austin defeated Louisiana Monroe, 70-58, in 1991. Stacye Jackson was named tournament MVP.

1990: STEPHEN F. AUSTIN

Stephen F. Austin defeated Northwestern State, 93-83, in 1990. Pam Hudson, of Northwestern State, was named tournament MVP.

1989: STEPHEN F. AUSTIN

Stephen F. Austin repeated as champions in 1989, defeating Northwestern State 82-73. Portia Hill was named MVP.

1988: STEPHEN F. AUSTIN

In 1988, Stephen F. Austin defeated Louisiana Monroe 92-85. Mozell Brooks was named tournament MVP

1984-1987: NO TOURNAMENT HELD

1983: LOUISIANA-MONROE

Louisiana Monroe won the first-ever Southland Conference tournament, defeating McNeese State 94-81 in 1983. Eun Jung Lee was named tournament MVP.