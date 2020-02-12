Southern Conference men's basketball championship history

The Southern Conference holds an annual men’s basketball tournament with the winner getting an automatic bid to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The conference features 10 teams, including The Citadel, East Tennessee State, Furman, Mercer, UNC Greensboro, Samford, Chattanooga, VMI, Western Carolina and Wofford.

A tournament has been held every year since 1921. It is one of the oldest conferences in the NCAA and formerly featured some marquee teams like North Carolina, Duke and Kentucky, among others.

The Southern Conference tournament begins March 6 and runs through March 9.

Here are the past winners of the Southern Conference championship.

2019: WOFFORD

Wofford won its fifth Southern title in 2019. The Terriers defeated UNC Greensboro, 70-58. The Terriers’ Fletcher McGee was the tournament’s MVP.

2018: UNC GREENSBORO

UNC Greensboro took the Southern title and the NCAA tournament berth in 2018, 62-47. They defeated East Tennessee State. Francisco Alonso was named MVP of the tournament.

2017: EAST TENNESSEE STATE

East Tennessee State defeated UNC Greensboro, 79-74. T.J. Cromer was named MVP of the tournament.

2016: CHATTANOOGA

Chattanooga won its 11th title in 2016. The Mocs defeated East Tennessee State, 73-67. Greg Pryor was named MVP of the tournament.

2015: WOFFORD

Wofford repeated in 2015 with a 67-64 win over Furman. Lee Skinner was named MVP.

2014: WOFFORD

Wofford edged out Western Carolina, 56-53, in 2014. Karl Cochran was named MVP of the tournament.

2013: DAVIDSON

Davidson won again in 2013, defeating Charleston 74-55. De’Mon Brooks was a second straight MVP in the tournament.

2012: DAVIDSON

Davidson defeated Western Carolina, 93-91. Davidson’s De’Mon Brooks was named MVP.

2011: WOFFORD

Wofford repeated as champions in 2011. They defeated Charleston, 77-67. Noah Dahlman was named the MVP of the tournament for the second straight season.

2010: WOFFORD

Wofford won the Southern title in 2010. The Terriers defeated Appalachian State, 56-51. Noah Dahlman was named MVP of the tournament.

2009: CHATTANOOGA

Chattanooga defeated Charleston, 80-69. Stephen McDowell was named MVP.

2008: DAVIDSON

The Wildcats won their third straight Southern title in 2008. They defeated Elon, 65-49. Stephen Curry was the MVP of the tournament once again.

2007: DAVIDSON

Davidson repeated as champions in 2007. They defeated Charleston, 77-65. Stephen Curry emerged on the scene and won the tournament MVP.

2006: DAVIDSON

Davidson prevented a Chattanooga repeat in 2006. They won the game, 80-55. Brendan Winters was named MVP of the tournament.

2005: CHATTANOOGA

Chattanooga finally got the Southern title trophy back in 2005. The Mocs defeated UNC Greensboro, 66-62. Mindaugas Katelynas was named MVP.

2004: EAST TENNESSEE STATE

The Buccaneers came back around in 2004 and knocked off the Mocs, 78-62. Tim Smith won a second MVP award.

2003: EAST TENNESSEE STATE

East Tennessee State defeated Chattanooga, 97-90 in 2003. Freshman Tim Smith was named tournament MVP.

2002: DAVIDSON

Davidson defeated Furman, 62-57.

2001: UNC GREENSBORO

UNC Greensboro won its first Southern title in 2001. They defeated Chattanooga, 67-66.

2000: APPALACHIAN STATE

Appalachian State defeated Charleston, 68-56.

1999: CHARLESTON

Charleston won its first Southern Conference title in 1999. They defeated Appalachian State, 77-67.

1998: DAVIDSON

Davidson defeated Appalachian State, 66-62, in 1998.

1997: CHATTANOOGA

Chattanooga won its fourth title in five years, defeating Marshall 71-70, in 1997.

1996: WESTERN CAROLINA

Western Carolina won its first Southern title in 1996. They defeated Davidson, 69-60.

1995: CHATTANOOGA

Chattanooga defeated Western Carolina, 63-61, in 1995.

1994: CHATTANOOGA

Chattanooga defeated Davidson, 65-64.

1993: CHATTANOOGA

Chattanooga won the conference title for the first time since 1988. The Mocs ended East Tennessee State’s streak, 86-75.

1992: EAST TENNESSEE STATE

East Tennessee State completed a four-peat in 1992. The Buccaneers defeated Chattanooga, 74-63.

1991: EAST TENNESSEE STATE

East Tennessee State won a third straight title in 1991. The Buccaneers defeated Appalachian State, 101-82.

1990: EAST TENNESSEE STATE

East Tennessee State defeated Appalachian State, 96-75, in 1990.

1989: EAST TENNESSEE STATE

East Tennessee State defeated Marshall, 96-73.

1988: CHATTANOOGA

Chattanooga defeated VMI, 75-61.

1987: MARSHALL

Marshall prevented Davidson from a back-to-back title in 1987. They beat the Wildcats, 66-64.

1986: DAVIDSON

Davidson defeated Chattanooga, 42-40, in 1986.

1985: MARSHALL

Marshall won again in ’85. The Thundering Herd defeated VMI, 70-65.

1984: MARSHALL

Marshall won the conference title in 1984. They defeated Chattanooga, 111-107.

1983: CHATTANOOGA

It was a three-peat for Chattanooga in 1983. The Mocs defeated East Tennessee State, 70-62.

1982: CHATTANOOGA

Chattanooga repeated in 1982 against Davidson, 69-58.

1981: CHATTANOOGA

Chattanooga won its first title in 1981. The Mocs defeated Appalachian State, 59-55.

1980: FURMAN

Furman won in 1980 over Marshall, 80-62.

1979: APPALACHIAN STATE

Appalachian State defeated Furman, 86-83.

1978: FURMAN

Furman reclaimed glory in 1978. The Paladins defeated Marshall, 69-53.

1977: VMI

VMI repeated as champions in 1977. They defeated Appalachian State, 69-67.

1976: VMI

VMI defeated Richmond, 41-33.

1975: FURMAN

The Paladins won for the third time in four years in 1975. They defeated William & Mary, 66-55.

1974: FURMAN

Furman won again in 1974, defeating Richmond, 62-60.

1973: FURMAN

Furman defeated regular-season champion Davidson, 99-81.

1972: EAST CAROLINA

East Carolina defeated Furman, 77-75.

1971: FURMAN

Furman won its first Southern title in 1971. The Paladins defeated Richmond, 68-61.

1970: DAVIDSON

Davidson won three straight titles, starting in 1970. They defeated Richmond, 81-61.

1969: DAVIDSON

Davidson became the first team to score more than 100 points in a conference final in 1969. They defeated East Carolina, 102-76.

1968: DAVIDSON

Davidson made its brief run through the conference beginning in 1968. The Wildcats won their second title in three seasons, 87-70, over West Virginia.

1967: WEST VIRGINIA

West Virginia defeated Davidson, 81-65.

1966: DAVIDSON

Davidson won its first Southern title in 1966. The Wildcats beat West Virginia, 80-69.

1965: WEST VIRGINIA

West Virginia defeated William & Mary, 70-67.

1964: VMI

VMI defeated George Washington, in 1964, 61-56.

1963: WEST VIRGINIA

West Virginia defeated Davidson, 79-74. It was the Mountaineers’ eighth title in nine years.

1962: WEST VIRGINIA

West Virginia defeated Virginia Tech for the second time in the Southern final, 82-72.

1961: GEORGE WASHINGTON

George Washington defeated William & Mary, 93-82.

1960: WEST VIRGINIA

West Virginia defeated Virginia Tech, 82-72, in 1960. It was their sixth straight conference championship.

1959: WEST VIRGINIA

West Virginia defeated The Citadel, 85-66.

1958: WEST VIRGINIA

West Virginia defeated William & Mary, 74-58.

1957: WEST VIRGINIA

West Virginia defeated Washington & Lee, 67-52.

1956: WEST VIRGINIA

West Virginia defeated Richmond, 58-56, in 1956.

1955: WEST VIRGINIA

West Virginia defeated George Washington, 58-48, starting their run through the Southern Conference.

1954: GEORGE WASHINGTON

George Washington defeated Richmond, 83-70.

1953: WAKE FOREST

Wake Forest knocked NC State off the top of the mountain in 1953. They defeated the Wolfpack, 71-70.

1952: NC STATE

NC State won a fifth straight title in 1952. They defeated Duke, 77-68.

1951: NC STATE

In 1951, NC State won its fourth straight title, defeating Duke 77-68.

1950: NC STATE

NC State defeated Duke, 67-47, in 1950.

1949: NC STATE

NC State defeated George Washington, 55-39

1948: NC STATE

NC State defeated Duke, 58-50.

1947: NC STATE

NC State began a run through the Southern Conference in 1947. The Wolfpack defeated North Carolina, 50-48.

1946: DUKE

Duke defeated Wake Forest, 49-30.

1945: NORTH CAROLINA

North Carolina went back and defeated Duke in 1945, 49-48.

1944: DUKE

Duke defeated North Carolina, 44-27.

1943: GEORGE WASHINGTON

George Washington won its first Southern title in 1943 over Duke, 56-40.

1942: DUKE

Duke defeated NC State, 45-34.

1941: DUKE

Duke defeated South Carolina, 53-30.

1940: NORTH CAROLINA

North Carolina won another Southern title in 1940. The Tar Heels defeated Duke, 43-23.

1939: CLEMSON

Clemson won its first Southern title in 1939. The Tigers defeated Maryland, 39-29.

1938: DUKE

Duke defeated Clemson, 40-30.

1937: WASHINGTON & LEE

Washington & Lee defeated North Carolina, 44-33, in their third straight matchup.

1936: NORTH CAROLINA

North Carolina defeated Washington & Lee, 50-45.

1935: NORTH CAROLINA

North Carolina defeated Washington & Lee, 35-27.

1934: WASHINGTON & LEE

Washington & Lee defeated North Carolina, 44-33.

1933: SOUTH CAROLINA

South Carolina defeated Duke, 33-21.

1932: GEORGIA

Georgia defeated Duke, 26-24.

1931: MARYLAND

Maryland defeated Kentucky, 29-27.

1930: ALABAMA

Alabama defeated Duke, 31-24.

1929: NC STATE

NC State defeated Duke, 44-35.

1928: OLE MISS

Ole Miss defeated Auburn, 31-30.

1927: VANDERBILT

Vanderbilt defeated Georgia, 46-44.

1926: NORTH CAROLINA

North Carolina defeated Mississippi State, 37-23.

1925: NORTH CAROLINA

North Carolina defeated Tulane, 36-28.

1924: NORTH CAROLINA

North Carolina defeated Alabama, 26-18.

1923: MISSISSIPPI STATE

Mississippi State defeated Chattanooga, 31-21.

1922: NORTH CAROLINA

North Carolina won the Southern Conference’s first-ever tournament championship in 1922. The Tar Heels defeated Mercer, 40-25.