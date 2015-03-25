Southampton snaps up Osvaldo from Roma

Southampton have signed Italian striker Pablo Osvaldo from AS Roma on a new four-year contract, the club announced on Monday.

Osvaldo, 27, arrives at St. Mary's Stadium for a club-record transfer fee believed to be 15 million pounds and is the club's second signing of the summer after spending 12.5 million pounds to lure Victor Wanyama away from Celtic.

Osvaldo played for Saints manager Mauricio Pochettino during his time with La Liga side Espanyol and scored 16 goals for Roma last term.

He began his professional career with Huracan before joining Italian side Atalanta in 2006, and has also had stints with Lecce, Fiorentina and Bologna.