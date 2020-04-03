SoFi Stadium's completion could be delayed because of coronavirus pandemic, Rams official says

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The construction of the Los Angeles Rams’ new stadium in Southern California could be delayed because of the ongoing, Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff said Thursday.

SoFi Stadium is supposed to house the Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers starting in the 2020 season. The stadium is located in Inglewood, but the pandemic is putting a strain on construction. According to the Los Angeles Times, at least one worker tested positive for the illness and another was “presumed positive.”

CHIEFS COACH ANDY REID PREPARING FOR 2020 IN BASEMENT: 'IT'S KIND OF CLASSIC'

“This is not the time you want to be finishing a stadium, in this environment as you prepare,” Demoff told the LA Times. “Because it’s when you need to be all hands on deck, walking through the building every day, meeting with your staff, working out the kinks and planning for it. So when you’ve been building something for a few years, you would love an optimal environment to finish it.”

The stadium was set to officially open July 25 with a Taylor Swift concert.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS PLANE RETURNS FROM CHINA WITH CORONAVIRUS N95 MASKS

“Our stadium, and I believe the Raiders’ stadium as well, will both be amazing when they are finished and when they will begin play, which will certainly happen in the near future, whether that’s in July, August, September, [or] in 2021,” Demoff added. “I don’t think you can look at either of these stadiums as short-term projects to finish but rather long-term beacons for the franchises and for the NFL.”

About 3,000 people are working on SoFi Stadium even with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home order in place.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

At least 11,000 California residents have tested positive for coronavirus and at least 240 have died.