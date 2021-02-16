Social media takes aim at Steph Curry's wife over racy photo; she responds

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry’s wife, Ayesha, is feeling the heat after she posted a nude photo of herself on Instagram, which was being promoted in her publication, Sweet July.

"From our @sweetjuly BODY feature. So many natural wellness and skin remedies in this issue! @stephencurry30 got to pick the photo😏. Shins and shoulders y’all, shins and shoulders," Ayesha Curry wrote as the caption for the photo that was posted over the weekend.

The reason Ayesha is feeling backlash is because of a tweet that she sent out back in December 2015.

"Everyone’s into barely wearing clothes these days huh? Not my style. I like to keep the good stuff covered up for the one who matters," she wrote at the time.

Many of her followers believe that she is contradicting herself now.

"My, my how the tables have turned," one Twitter user wrote.

"6 years later: lose weight & pose butt naked 😂🤡 she was hating," another person tweeted.

Ayesha responded to some of the people who ripped her via BuzzFeed.

"When you realize I was talking about a person wearing nipple pasties leaving a Starbucks and thought it was hilarious… but no one cared to ask," she wrote to one person.

Another Instagram user wrote, "I smell a DIVORCE!!!" which prompted her to respond saying, "you must have covid. or didn't read the caption, but go off."

Ayesha and Steph Curry have been married since 2011.