Soccer star crashes Lamborghini into house while dressed as a snowman: reports

West Ham soccer star Michail Antonio refused to apologize after crashing his Lamborghini into a woman's front garden wall while dressed as a snowman, neighbors claim.

Antonio, 29, smashed the $275,000 Huracan into Kia Rosina's shed as she was about to eat Christmas dinner with her family in Balham, South London, at 6.30 p.m.

The Premier League ace had earlier posted an Instagram video of himself in the costume singing “Walking in the Air”, the theme tune from children's classic animation The Snowman.

Primary school worker Kia, 20, overheard the football star on the phone saying he wasn't stupid and that the crash was not his fault.

She told The Sun Online: "We were sitting in the front room on the sofa about to have Christmas dinner when we heard this massive crash.

West Ham United's Michail Antonio, right, plays against Southampton earlier this month in the English Premier League

West Ham United's Michail Antonio, right, plays against Southampton earlier this month in the English Premier League (PA via AP)

"The impact was huge, the whole house almost shook. I thought straight away it was a crash as there was a similar one ages ago but the noise was so loud I thought it was a bus at first.

This story originally appeared in The Sun. For more from The Sun, click here.