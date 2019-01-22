Soccer star Emiliano Sala aboard missing plane that vanished off English Channel, officials say

An Argentine soccer star who had recently signed a club-record fee with the English Premier League’s Cardiff City was aboard a small plane that vanished off the coast of the island of Guernsey, French officials said.

The flight left Monday evening from Nantes en route to Wales with two people aboard, Guernsey police said. The search for the aircraft resumed Tuesday morning and no trace of the small jet had been found, police said. French and British maritime authorities were searching the English Channel.

“We are very concerned by the latest news that a light aircraft lost contact over the Channel last night,” Cardiff City chairman Mehmet Dalman said in a statement, according to Sky News.

The aircraft had been flying at 5,000 feet when it contacted Jersey air traffic controllers requesting descent, officials said. The plane was heading for Cardiff Airport, officials told BBC.

Sala made club history over the weekend when he signed a record three-year, $23.2 million deal to go from FC Nantes, who played in French Ligue 1, to Cardiff City.

One of his last social media posts was saying goodbye to his teammates.

