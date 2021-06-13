Soccer fan in London taken to hospital

Expand / Collapse search
A soccer fan has been taken to a London hospital in serious condition after falling from the stands at Wembley Stadium during England’s 1-0 victory over Croatia at the European Championship.

The English Football Association says officials are working with "UEFA to ensure the matter is fully investigated and we are continuing to monitor the situation."

The English FA owns Wembley.

The incident was said to have happened just after kickoff. No other details were given.

Wembley says the spectator "was given on-site medical attention and was then taken to hospital in a serious condition."

UEFA confirmed the incident but declined further comment citing privacy reasons.