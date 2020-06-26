English soccer team apologizes for bin Laden cutout in stands, vows to rid of 'offensive images'

Leeds United, an English soccer club that plays in the second tier of the sport, apologized Wednesday after receiving backlash over an Usama bin Laden cutout which appeared in the stands during a match

Leeds United put up 15,000 cutouts for its match against Cardiff City because the team is barred from having fans in the stands because of the coronavirus pandemic. Fans could buy seats and fill them with their own face.

WOMEN'S WORLD CUP HEADS TO A WELCOME DOWN UNDER IN 2023

However, the promotion turned ugly when the dead Al Qaeda leader's image appeared in the crowd.

The image of the terror kingpin who was behind the September 11 terror attacks was alongside those of other fans who had to pay to have their face on the seat. It ended up trending on social media.

LIVERPOOL CLINCHES PREMIER LEAGUE TITLE, ENDS 30-YEAR DROUGHT

The club apologized over the incident and officials told BBC it “will ensure there are no more offensive images” for the rest of its matches.

Leeds United is second in the Championship and takes on Fulham on Saturday. The club has matches set through the end of July as most of them were pushed back because of the coronavirus.

The club is tied in points with West Brom but West Brom has the tiebreaker which gives it an advantage. The two clubs do not play each other for the rest of the season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Leeds United is just the latest team to get in trouble over the “fans” in the stands. A South Korean soccer team received a fine earlier this year for using sex dolls in the stands.

Fox News' Dan Canova contributed to this report.