Snowboard cross seeding canceled because of fog

Krasnaya Polyana, Russia (SportsNetwork.com) - Seeding runs for the Olympic men's snowboard cross were canceled Monday because of fog.

Riders instead will be ranked according to the World Cup points list. Four rounds of finals will begin with the 1/8 final, which is scheduled to start at 1:45 p.m. local time (4:45 a.m. ET).

American Seth Wescott won the first two Olympic gold medals awarded in the event but isn't competing this time.

Nate Holland, who finished fourth in 2010, leads the U.S. team trying to keep the gold in American hands and Canada's Robert Fagan returns after finishing fifth at Vancouver.