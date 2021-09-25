SMU defeats TCU; tries to plant flag on Horned Frogs’ logo and brawl ensues

At the conclusion of SMU’s 42-34 victory at TCU on Saturday, Mustangs receiver Rashee Rice tried to plant the team flag on TCU’s logo. It did not go as planned.

Rice took a nice jog from the corner endzone to midfield where he was met by a hound of TCU players. A small scuffle ensued and it appeared that cooler heads had prevailed.

The TCU team began to walk back to the locker room, leaving midfield open yet again. This led to Mustangs cornerback Brandon Crossley bringing the flag back and sticking it right on the logo. The Horned Frogs were NOT having it.

The flag was yanked right off the logo by one TCU player, who then chucked the flag stick across the field. Yikes. Seems like TCU put up a better fight on the flag stick than it did against SMU’s offense, which torched them for 595 yards.

The SMU/TCU rivalry is not traditional by any means, but there’s enough there now to make this a compelling game in the future. The animosity began earlier this week when Rice told the media that the reason TCU pulled out of playing SMU last season was because of "fear".

Rice, the flag planter, only caught four balls today for a measly 20 yards.