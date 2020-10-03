SMU student section booted from football game for failing to adhere to health safety measures: report

An SMU student section was reportedly kicked out of the Mustangs’ football game at the end of the first half for failing to maintain proper social distancing measures while watching the game vs. Memphis.

Pictures from the game showed students celebrating without masks on and on top of each other. The Dallas Morning News reported that the students were sitting on the left side of the end zone hill at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.

Multiple students told the newspaper they were told to leave by police. SMU has yet to comment on what happened with the student section during their game.

SMU athletic director Rick Hart addressed the issue of social distancing at football games Tuesday after the school came under fire over students failing to adhere to measures last week.

“The majority of fans in the stadium behaved responsibly and were socially-distanced and masked,” Hart said. “That said, we will be working to adjust the behavior of a small subsection of fans who did not follow our pledge to protect, which was sent to all ticketholders.”

SMU requires social distancing and 6 feet of separation from other people for fans at Mustangs game. Up to 1,000 students were allowed to be in the student section and on the lawn.

On Saturday, Texas health officials reported more than 3,300 new coronavirus cases in the state.