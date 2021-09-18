SMU beats Louisiana Tech with ‘Hail Mary’

SMU needed some last-minute heroics Saturday night against Louisiana Tech.

Mustangs quarterback Tanner Mordecai took the snap with six seconds remaining in the game, stepped up in the pocket and moved to his left before launching a prayer into the end zone.

After the ball was tipped, Reggie Roberson came down with it in the end zone for a game-winning 33-yard touchdown. The Mustangs improved to 3-0 on the year with the dramatic 39-37 victory.

Mordecai finished 36-for-48 for 395 passing yards and five touchdowns. Two of his touchdown throws went to Rashee Rice, while Danny Gray, Jordan Kerley and Roberson caught one apiece. Rice had four catches for 73 yards, Roberson had six catches for 69 yards, Gray had seven catches for 69 yards and Kerley had three catches for 39 yards.

SMU’s Grant Calcaterra led the Mustangs with seven catches for 103 yards.

Louisiana Tech went up 34-33 with 5:07 remaining in the game when Austin Kendall threw to Marcus Williams Jr. for his fourth touchdown pass of the game. Jacob Barnes added a field goal with 36 seconds remaining, setting up Mordecai ’s heroics.

Kendall finished 24-for-41 with 351 yards, and Williams led the Bulldogs (1-2) in rushing with 65 yards on 13 carries.

Tre Harris led Louisiana Tech with five catches for 102 yards and two touchdowns. Samuel Emilus had three catches for 57 yards and a touchdown.