Sly Stallone says McGregor should take the payday, box Jake Paul

Chasing bags and knocking out lads, UFC legend Conor McGregor may be a generation behind the new era of internet boxing matches, but the Irish champ is not above pummeling Gen Z YouTubers if the money is right.

Boxing icon Sylvester Stallone thinks that the bout would be a profitable endeavor for McGregor, and gave the idea a thumbs up after being interviewed by TMZ Sports.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Are you kidding. With the kind of money that’s going around, he’d be foolish not to. Think about it," said the star of the famed Rocky franchise.

Jake Paul’s boxing match against Ben Askren in April reportedly made $65M in revenue, with Paul winning the upset against Askren.

Though far from a seasoned fighter, Stallone gave credit to Paul for maintaining an undefeated record (3-0), with an upcoming fight against Tyron Woodley (19-7-1 MMA) on August 29.

JAKE PAUL TRASH TALKS CONOR MCGREGOR AFTER UFC 264

"[Jake’s] got range, and he’s got youth. And, he’s not easy to knockout," added Stallone.

While no preliminary steps have been taken for the potential event — outside of a reported $50M offer from Team Paul — McGregor has started planting seeds of interest around the event with a couple of hits aimed at the Paul brothers and their spree of online personality punch-outs.

"I don’t see so, but never say never," said Conor. "If they’re gonna keep competing and what not, who f—in’ knows? But dingbats, the 2 of ’em."

Paul is also striking up early publicity for the event after throwing some verbal jabs at McGregor following Thursday’s eventful weigh-in ahead for Poirier vs. McGregor 3.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He no longer speaks from a place of authenticity and you can tell he’s trying to convince himself of his own lies. He takes offense to everything now. He’s bathing in his own insecurity," said Paul.

McGregor will be facing off against Dustin Poirier Saturday night at UFC 264 to conclude their three-fight series.