Slim and trim? Steelers linebackers ready to "prove it" minus Harrison

LaMarr Woodley would like to get back to the fun part of his job, the part that lets him chase after opposing quarterbacks.

The Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker slimmed down in the offseason, hoping a narrower waistline will help him avoid the injuries that forced him to miss nine games across the last two years.

Woodley has just four sacks since the middle of the 2011 season. He understands those aren't the kind of numbers the Steelers are looking for after signing him to a six-year, $61.5-million contract two summers ago.

Woodley will attempt to get his groove back without James Harrison, who was cut in March. The Steelers chose Jarvis Jones in the first round hoping he can eventually become the bookend linebacker that frees Woodley to go to work.