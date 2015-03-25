SKC thrashes Chivas USA at Sporting Park

Sporting Kansas City put a stop to a two- game losing streak in style on Sunday, cruising to a 4-0 thrashing of Chivas USA behind a Claudio Bieler brace at Sporting Park.

Two weeks ago, Sporting was outplayed in a 2-0 road loss to the Los Angeles Galaxy before uncharacteristically dropping points at home in a 3-2 setback against the Portland Timbers last week.

But the home side was intent on putting its brief skid in the rearview mirror and had the better of the chances early on before opening the scoring four minutes before the break.

Graham Zusi played facilitator as he found an onrushing Bieler charging toward the box. The SKC Designated Player then cut the ball back to the inside, rounded Chivas goalkeeper Dan Kennedy and easily slid it into the empty net for his first tally of the day.

After the break, it was all Sporting as Paulo Nagamura went clean in on goal alone and was tripped up in the box by Kennedy, resulting in a spot kick for the hosts in the 57th minute.

Kennedy was shown a straight red card for the challenge and Bieler stepped up and calmly buried it into the bottom left corner for the two-goal advantage.

Zusi made it 3-0 to Sporting in the 65th minute when the U.S. international got on the end of a low cross from Josh Gardner and volleyed it into the roof of the net for the insurmountable 3-0 advantage.

But the home side wasn't quite finished scoring as with three minutes remaining, defender Mechack Jerome sent a lofted cross into the box where a completely unmarked Sapong was there for the easy tap-in and his first goal of the season as Sporting claimed the three points.