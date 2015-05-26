Expand / Collapse search
Published
Last Update May 3, 2016

SKC, Rapids postponed due to weather

By | Sports Network

Kansas City, KS (SportsNetwork.com) - Saturday's Major League Soccer match between Sporting Kansas City and the Colorado Rapids at Sporting Park has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The match was delayed before it could kick off due to strong storms in the Kansas City area which brought heavy rain and several lightning strikes.

MLS policy dictates that a postponed match must be played within 24 hours of the original date, but a makeup date has yet to be announced.