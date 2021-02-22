Skateboarding star Nyjah Huston faces nuisance charge for allegedly hosting party in Los Angeles

Skateboarding star Nyjah Huston is reportedly facing a charge of creating a nuisance in Los Angeles amid the city’s investigation into parties that were deemed possible coronavirus superspreader events.

Huston was one of four people charged with organizing a house party amid the pandemic in recent months, the Los Angeles Times reported Saturday. Huston’s alleged party took place in the Fairfax district of the city where police have shut down several parties since the fall. The owner of the home was also charged.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Officers dispersed about 40 people from the home after a complaint came in about a party happening at a "social media influencer residence," LAPD Capt. Sharon Paulson said. The home previously had parties shut down in September and October, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Huston is a world-renowned American skateboarder. He has won four gold medals at the World Skateboarding Championship and 12 gold medals at the X-Games.

HOUSE CONSERVATIVES UNVEIL PLAYBOOK ON HOW THEY’LL FIGHT BACK AGAINST DEMOCRATS' $1.9T COVID BILL

The Los Angeles Times noted that Huston has had issues with law enforcement in the past over house parties.

In 2019, he pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of disturbing the peace stemming from a 2017 party in Los Angeles. He received noise violations in 2014 as well for parties at his Orange County home.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer told the newspaper that all who were charged were "connected to properties where we allege that large indoor parties were held in violation of public health orders."