Sixth victim dies in shooting allegedly carried out by ex-NFL player: report

A sixth person has died as a result of the mass shooting allegedly carried out by ex-NFL player Phillip Adams.

According to WRAL, the NBC affiliated TV station in Raleigh, North Carolina, Robert Shook, an HVAC technician, died of injuries on Saturday. Shook was working at Dr. Robert Lesslie’s house at the time of the shooting in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

After he was shot, Shook called his supervisor who eventually called 911. Shook’s co-worker, James Lewis, died at the scene of the shooting. Lesslie, his wife, and their two grandchildren were the other victims.

Authorities say Adams was recognized as the suspect after five people were shot and killed on Wednesday before he turned the gun on himself.

Lesslie reportedly was Adams’ doctor, but York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said the two did not have a doctor-patient relationship.

Police have not identified a motive in the shooting.

Adams’ brain is expected to be tested for chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), which has been shown to affect several former NFL players to cause violent mood swings and other cognitive disorders, a South Carolina coroner’s office said on Friday.

Adams, who played in the NFL for six seasons with several different teams, suffered at least two concussions and a broken ankle during his short career.

Adams’ father, Alonzo, had told WCNC, the NBC affiliated television station in Charlotte, North Carolina, he thought "football messed him up." Adams’ sister told USA Today that her brother’s "mental health degraded fast and terribly bad" and her family noticed "extremely concerning signs of mental illness.

Former NFL players and boxers have been some of the athletes who have suffered from CTE. A 2017 study found signs of CTE in 110 of 111 NFL players whose brains were inspected.

Adams, 32, was the first San Francisco 49ers’ 2010 draft choice to sign his rookie deal. He was selected in the seventh round, but he wouldn’t stay in San Francisco for long.

Adams bounced around from team to team between 2010 and 2015. He last played in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons in 2015. He also played for the New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks, Oakland Raiders, and New York Jets.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.