Sister Jean's pregame prayer inspires Ramblers

Sister Jean Delores Schmidt gave an inspirational pregame prayer to her Loyola Chicago team before the eighth-seeded Ramblers met top-seeded Illinois in Sunday’s second round.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Sister Jean, the 101-year-old chaplain to the team, said, "As we play the Fighting Illini, we ask for special help to overcome this team and get a great win. We hope to score early and make our opponents nervous.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We have a great opportunity to convert rebounds as this team makes about 50% of layups and 30% of its 3 points. Our defense can take care of that."

The Ramblers responded well. Loyola was up 33-24 at halftime of the Midwest Region game.