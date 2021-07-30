Simone Biles withdraws from vault and bars, may still compete on floor and beam

American gymnast Simone Biles has withdrawn from the vault and uneven bars event finals at the Tokyo Olympics, USA Gymnastics said Saturday.

Earlier, the superstar withdrew from the team competition after one rotation and chose not to compete in the individual all-around, citing her mental health.

"After further consultation with medical staff" Biles withdrew from the two events and will continue to be evaluated for the balance beam and floor exercise finals, USA Gymnastics said in its statement. "We remain in awe of Simone, who continues to handle this situation with courage and grace, and all of the athletes who have stepped up during these unexpected circumstances."

Biles is one of the most celebrated gymnasts in history and was projected to win multiple gold medals in Tokyo. In 2016, she won four gold medals and one bronze at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

The gymnast has cited the "twisties," which throws off an athlete’s awareness in the air, in her withdrawals.

The U.S. women won silver in the team event and American Sunisa Lee won gold in the all-around.

MyKayla Skinner, who had the fourth highest score in vault during qualifications, will compete in vault finals for the U.S. alongside Jade Carey, who finished with the second highest score. Biles was the defending Olympic champion in the vault.

"Looks like I get to put a competition Leo on just one more time," Skinner tweeted. "Can’t wait to compete in vault finals. Doing this for us @Simone_Biles It’s go time baby!"

