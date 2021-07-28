Simone Biles withdraws from individual all-around competition

Simone Biles, the superstar gymnast from the U.S., will not participate in the individual all-around competition at the Tokyo Games and will instead focus on her mental well-being, USA Gymnastics said in a statement early Wednesday.

The decision comes a day after she pulled out of the team all-around competition.

Jade Carey, who finished ninth in qualifying, will take Biles’ place in the individual all-around competition.

"After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games," USA Gymnastics said in a statement posted on Twitter Wednesday night. "We wholeheartedly support Simone's decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well-being. Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many."

The statement said Biles will be evaluated daily to see if she can "participate in next week’s individual event finals."

The U.S. superstar dropped out of the team final after appearing to falter during the vault competition, opening the door for the team of Russian athletes to win gold for the first time in nearly three decades.

Jordan Chiles, Sunisa Lee and Grace McCallum guided the U.S. to silver while Biles cheered from the sideline in a white sweatsuit, at peace with a decision that revealed a shift not only in Biles but perhaps the sport she’s redefined.

"We also have to focus on ourselves, because at the end of the day we’re human, too," Biles said. "So, we have to protect our mind and our body, rather than just go out there and do what the world wants us to do."

The Associated Press contributed to this report