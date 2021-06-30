Simone Biles admits it will be 'weird' participating in Olympics without family

Simone Biles’ biggest challenge to overcome at the Tokyo Olympics may come from the people who are not going to be at the Games.

The decorated gymnast, in the latest episode of the Facebook series "Simone vs. Herself," admitted the decision for Olympic organizers to bar spectators could be her biggest hurdle.

"It’s definitely going to be weird not having my family there because they’ve never missed a competition. So I’m kinda nervous that I might freak out over that," Biles said.

Domestic fans have only been cleared to attend the Olympics, even though that decision could be reversed as parts of Japan are still grabbling with coronavirus cases. Only athletes, sponsors and media are the others who are only allowed at the Games.

Biles said it will be hard for her because she always knows where her family is sitting.

"What I think I’m gonna have to do is just try not to locate them in the crowd because I have a bad habit of doing that. I don’t feel set or comfortable until I find where they are in the crowd. I just get like really antsy and once I see them I feel like it just calms me down to know that they’re in the arena," she added.

Nellie Biles, Simone’s grandmother and adoptive mother, said she and her husband have been at every one of her competitions. She said not attending this year’s Olympics is "heartbreaking."

"It’s going to be hard for me. I think it’s going to be a little difficult for Simone too because it really doesn’t matter where we are, which competition it is, she knows where we’re sitting. She could hear me, I know that because I scream so loud so she could always hear me," Nellie Biles said.

"I think the ultimate goal is that she gets there and if that’s attainable then nothing else matters. Nothing else matters."

Biles is headlining the U.S. gymnastics team heading to Tokyo next month.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.