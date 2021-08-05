Expand / Collapse search
Simone Biles grateful for being able to use 'secret' Japan gym to keep skills sharp during break

Simone Biles finished her Tokyo Olympics run with a bronze medal on the balance beam

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Simone Biles said Wednesday she was "thankful" to be able to use a "secret" gym to prepare for the balance beam event while she took a mental health break during the Tokyo Olympics.

Biles trained at the Junetendo University gym to keep in shape while she tried to get over the mental hurdles that affected her in the team all-around final and prevented her from competing in a few individual events.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Biles found the facility about an hour outside where the Olympics events were being held. She was reportedly accompanied by her coaches and a medical provider and practiced for two hours a day for about three days.

Biles would finish her Tokyo Olympics run with a bronze medal in the balance beam.

"I’ll forever be thankful for Junetendo," she tweeted, "for allowing me to come train separately to try to get my skills back. The Japanese are some of, if not the sweetest people I’ve ever met."

SIMONE BILES SUGGESTS LARRY NASSAR'S ABUSE MAY HAVE WEIGHED ON HER AT TOKYO OLYMPICS

She told NBC’s "TODAY" the bronze medal means a lot to her.

"It means more than all the golds because I've pushed through so much the last five years and the last week while I've even been here. It was very emotional, and I'm just proud of myself and just all of these girls, as well," Biles said.

"I didn't really care about the outcome. I was just happy that I made the routine and that I got to compete one more time."

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on social media @Gaydos_