Simone Biles rocks tie-dye bikini after winning bronze at Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles is having fun in the sun after retuning home from the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

The 24-year-old gymnast couldn’t stop smiling while posing in a tie-dye bikini in a pair of photos posted to Instagram Sunday.

MESSI IN TEARS AT PRESS CONFERENCE, SAYS ‘I WANTED TO STAY’ AT BARCELONA

"Sweet like candy," Biles captioned the pictures, in which her toned, medal-worthy abs were on full display.

She matched her bikini with fluffy slippers, which she showed off in a mirror selfie posted to her Instagram Story the same day.

Biles spent the afternoon with her boyfriend, Jonathan Owens, who was on pool duty in another video that showed the Houston Texans safety, 26, skimming the water.

"Finest pool boy I ever did see," Biles captioned the post.

Owens proved he is Biles’ biggest cheerleader by celebrating her bronze medal win in the Olympic women’s balance beam final event Tuesday. The medal marked Biles’ seventh Olympic medal win and her second consecutive bronze medal win in the event.

"Words can’t explain how proud I am of you right now!!" the NFL player wrote on his Instagram Story along with a photo of Biles at this year’s Olympics.

Biles’ win came after she dropped out of multiple highly anticipated gymnastics events due to a mental block that athletes refer to as "twisties." As the gold medalist herself put it, her "mind and body" were "not in sync."

"I don’t think you realize how dangerous this is on hard/competitive surface," Biles, who won four gold medals at the 2016 Olympics, wrote on social media Friday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

She and Owens made their relationship Instagram-official in August 2020.

To read more from the New York Post, click here.