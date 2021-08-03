Simone Biles ends Tokyo Olympics as one of the most-decorated American gymnasts ever

Simone Biles will leave the Tokyo Olympics as one of the most decorated American gymnasts of all time.

Biles won the bronze medal in the balance beam, finishing just behind China’s Guan Chenchen and Tang Xijing. It was Biles’ second medal of the Tokyo Games after getting the silver in the team all-around final despite dropping out after her vault attempt.

The superstar gymnast now has seven total Olympic medals to her name. The amount ties Shannon Miller’s mark for most Olympic medals for an American gymnast.

In the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, Biles took home four gold medals and a bronze. She was first in the team final, all-around, vault and floor exercise. She won a bronze in the balance beam.

Miller first won medals at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics. She finished those games with two silver medals and three bronze medals. She won her first gold in the 1996 Olympics. She won gold in the team final and the balance beam.

It was Biles’ first event since the all-around team final last week. Biles withdrew from the event after her vault attempt and subsequently pulled out of the individual all-around and two other apparatus events before committing to the balance beam final in the last women’s gymnastics event of the Olympics.

Biles received cheers from her teammates as she was on the balance beam. She had one connection issue in her attempt but never slipped and never faltered.

She finished her performance with a double pike, managing to beat the "twisties" she and so many other gymnasts had talked about earlier in the week.

Biles had dropped out of some of the previous events last week because of mental health reasons.

Through it all, she still managed to make her mark on U.S. Olympic history.