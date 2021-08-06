Simone Biles' NFL boyfriend was 'sick' watching superstar gymnast struggle at Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles’ boyfriend, Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens, said Thursday he tried his best to keep the superstar American gymnast’s head held high while she dealt with the "twisties" and other mental hurdles a world away at the Tokyo Olympics.

Owens did the best to comfort Biles the best he could. Biles would continue her work at a gym at a Japanese university to work and work and work until she got over what was ailing her. He told the Houston Chronicle he was "sick" watching his girlfriend struggle on the global stage like that.

"I remember it was early in the morning, and my heart was really beating because I could see her face, and I kind of know her facial expressions. I could kind of read her lips and know what was going on and what she was telling her coach. I kind of already knew what was going on beforehand, so I was just hoping she was going to get over it and be able to go out there and perform," he said.

"I was sick to my stomach because she wasn't able to go out there. I know her teammates really wanted her out there, but she made the best decision for herself, so I support whatever she does."

SIMONE BILES GRATEFUL FOR BEING ABLE TO USE 'SECRET' JAPAN GYM TO KEEP SKILLS SHARP DURING BREAK

Biles salvaged her Olympics run with a bronze medal in the balance beam. It was her seventh Olympics medal.

"It means more than all the golds because I've pushed through so much the last five years and the last week while I've even been here. It was very emotional, and I'm just proud of myself and just all of these girls, as well," Biles told NBC’s "TODAY."

"I didn't really care about the outcome. I was just happy that I made the routine and that I got to compete one more time."