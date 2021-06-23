Simone Biles suggests her iconic moves are costing her points

Simone Biles is arguably the best gymnast the world has ever seen, and she fears he may be too good.

Biles has won countless medals on the world stage and can perform moves that no other gymnasts have even dared to try in competition. But Biles said in a recent episode of her Facebook series "Simone vs. Herself" that she suggested judges are docking her points because her abilities are far ahead of the competition.

"I'm almost 99.9% sure if any other athlete were to do it besides me, they would give it correct credit," Biles said reflecting on the new moves she did on the floor and the balance beam at the 2019 World Championships.

"But since I’m already way ahead of everybody, they kinda want to pull it back. … Because sometimes they don’t think it’s fair that I win all the time."

Biles is poised to keep marveling fans on the world stage with the next steps being the U.S. trials and then the Olympics in Tokyo. She also was the first gymnast to perform the Yurchenko double pike in a competition last month.

The decorated gymnast said in the Facebook episode she wasn’t going to let the scoring issues get to her.

Biles will compete in the Olympic trials at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis. She posted a picture of herself on social media gazing toward The Gateway Arch.

Olympic trials begin Thursday and run through Saturday.