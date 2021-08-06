Simone Biles receives hero's welcome upon return to Texas

Simone Biles returned to Houston and received a hero’s welcome.

Biles and her teammate Jordan Chiles were greeted at the airport by family and fans after winning two medals at the Tokyo Olympics. Biles picked up a silver in the team all-around final and a bronze in the balance beam all the while battling mental gymnastics causing her to pull out of multiple events.

Chiles also received a silver medal in the team all-around final.

One of the things Biles wanted as soon as she got back to her hometown: something to eat.

"Well, we wanna have some steaks," she said, via KHOU-TV.

According to FOX26 Houston, Biles and Chiles were eventually forced to go into a private room as the crowd at the airport got too big.

Biles dealt with some mental hurdles that forced her to withdraw from a few competitions. She eventually trained at another gym to get away from the strain and spotlight of the Olympics.

"I was super emotional. It was just hard for our family not to be there so now that we are, we can hug her and physically touch her. It’s really nice," Adria Biles, Simone’s sister, told FOX26 Houston.

"I think proud is an understatement. I think she’s so amazing and I don’t think enough people put mental health in front of like as a priority, and I’m so glad she can be an advocate for that, like inspire people and tell them that it’s OK," Adria Biles added.

Simone Biles and her U.S. teammates will go on a Gold Over America Tour starting in September.