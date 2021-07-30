Simone Biles fires back at critics after withdrawing from events: 'I didn’t have a bad performance and quit'

Simone Biles on Friday addressed allegations she quit on her U.S. gymnastics teammates when she decided to drop out of the team and individual all-arounds at the Tokyo Olympics.

Biles did a Q&A on her Instagram Stories and explained she was getting the "twisties" on the vault and floor events of the competitions and said she’s suffered through them before, and they are "petrifying."

She answered 10 questions on her performance before withdrawing from the events before addressing the "know it alls" and the criticism she received for dropping out.

"I didn’t have a bad performance and quit. I’ve had plenty of bad performances throughout my career and finished the competition. I simply got so lost my safety was at risk as well as a team medal. Therefore, the girls stepped up and killed the rest of the competition and won silver. QUEENS!!!

"Hence why we have four team members because all of us can compete in team meet. Not just me," she wrote.

Every former Olympic gymnast who broke down Biles’ vault was amazed on how Biles was even able to land. Biles said she was even lucky to land the trick.

"I also have no idea how I landed on my feet on that vault because if you look at the pictures and my eyes you see how confused I am as to where I am in the air. Thankfully, I landed safe enough but I also don’t think some of you realize I was supposed to do a 2.5 and I only completed 1.5 twists before it looks like I got shot out of the air. Almost there but not quite … still 0.5 twist to go," she said.

Biles added she started experiencing the "twisties" in competition.

"No this was not happening before I left USA. It randomly started happening after prelims competition the VERY next morning. By that time NO an alternate was not allowed to be placed in my position for all your ‘know it alls.’ We have four on a team for a reason. I chose to not continue team competition in jeopardizing losing a medal (of any color) for the girls/US. Also, for my own safety and health.

"For anyone saying I quit, I didn’t quit. My mind and body are simply not in sync. I don’t think you realize how dangerous this is on a hard/competition surface. Nor do I have to explain why I put health first. Physical health is mental health."

The "twisties" have been explained as muscle memory shutting down in the air mid-twist.

Biles didn’t say whether she would compete in the individual apparatus events, but noted that she wasn’t experiencing those types of feelings in the uneven bars or the balance beam.