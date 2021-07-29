Simone Biles cheers on teammates in Tokyo Olympics' individual all-around gymnastics final

Simone Biles was seen cheering on her U.S. gymnastics teammates in the individual all-around at the Tokyo Olympics after withdrawing from the event to focus on her mental health.

Biles was sitting in between Jordan Chiles and MyKayla Skinner and near Grace McCallum as they cheered on Sunisa Lee and Jade Carey in the event.

The Texas gymnastics superstar withdrew from the team all-around and later pulled out of the individual competition. She thanked her fans for their support in a tweet before Thursday’s event.

"The outpouring love & support I’ve receive has made me realize I’m more than my accomplishments and gymnastics which I never truly believed before," Biles wrote.

She told reporters after withdrawing she had to do what was right for her and "focus on my mental health."

USA Gymnastics said Wednesday she wouldn’t participate in the individual all-around.

"After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles was withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games, in order to focus on her mental health," USA Gymnastics said in a statement Wednesday. "Simone will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether or not to participate in next week’s individual event finals. Jade Carey, who had the ninth highest score in qualifications, will participate in her place in the all-around."

It's unclear whether she will participate in the apparatus events.