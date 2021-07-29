Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Olympics
Published

Simone Biles cheers on teammates in Tokyo Olympics' individual all-around gymnastics final

Biles thanked fans for their support in a tweet prior to the event

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 29 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Simone Biles was seen cheering on her U.S. gymnastics teammates in the individual all-around at the Tokyo Olympics after withdrawing from the event to focus on her mental health.

Biles was sitting in between Jordan Chiles and MyKayla Skinner and near Grace McCallum as they cheered on Sunisa Lee and Jade Carey in the event.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

From front left, United States gymnasts Grace McCallum, Jordan Chiles, Simone Biles and MyKayla Skinner sit on the stands during the artistic gymnastics women's all-around final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

From front left, United States gymnasts Grace McCallum, Jordan Chiles, Simone Biles and MyKayla Skinner sit on the stands during the artistic gymnastics women's all-around final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

The Texas gymnastics superstar withdrew from the team all-around and later pulled out of the individual competition. She thanked her fans for their support in a tweet before Thursday’s event.

"The outpouring love & support I’ve receive has made me realize I’m more than my accomplishments and gymnastics which I never truly believed before," Biles wrote.

SIMONE BILES ADDRESSES FANS AFTER WITHDRAWING FROM OLYMPIC EVENTS

She told reporters after withdrawing she had to do what was right for her and "focus on my mental health."

USA Gymnastics said Wednesday she wouldn’t participate in the individual all-around.

"After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles was withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games, in order to focus on her mental health," USA Gymnastics said in a statement Wednesday. "Simone will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether or not to participate in next week’s individual event finals. Jade Carey, who had the ninth highest score in qualifications, will participate in her place in the all-around."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It's unclear whether she will participate in the apparatus events.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on social media @Gaydos_