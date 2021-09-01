Simone Biles' boyfriend added to Texans' practice squad after being released

Jonathan Owens, who is dating Olympian Simone Biles, was released by the Houston Texans on Tuesday.

He was one of 24 cuts by the Texans prior to the 4 p.m. deadline. However, on Wednesday, Owens was signed to the team’s practice squad.

Owens and Biles, who live together in Texas, began dating about a year ago. Biles often attended Texans practices in support of her boyfriend after she returned home from the Tokyo Olympics last month.

Biles recently shared photos of the couple when she visited Owens at the Texans facility.

"Watching #36 on game days is my favorite," Biles wrote in an Instagram post on Monday.

Two days prior to that, Biles gave a special shoutout for their one-year anniversary.

"Oops I forgot to tell y’all that we’ve been dating for more than a year so happy past 1 year to the best thing that’s ever happened to you: ME," Biles wrote.

Owens, who played college football at Missouri Western, played in six games last year, and one game during the 2019 season.