Penguins superstar and team captain Sidney anticipated return to the lineup, 0 victory over the New York Islanders.

Crosby had been out of commission since early January, when he absorbed two hits in a matter of five days which resulted in him suffering a concussion.

The 24-year-old appeared in just 41 games last season and still led the Penguins in points with 66, although he didn't play after January 5 when he took a hit from Tampa Bay's Victor Hedman. He had also absorbed a hard check to the head from then-Capitals forward David Steckel in the Winter Classic against Washington.

Crosby was all over the ice in almost 16 minutes of action , which resulted in many "Crosby! Crosby!" chants from the crowd.

Evgeni Malkin added a goal and an assist for the Penguins, who snapped a two- game skid. Brooks Orpik and Steve Sullivan also lit the lamp.

Marc-Andre Fleury made 29 saves for his second shutout of the season and 21st of his career.

Anders Nilsson turned aside 31-of-36 shots in his first NHL start for the Islanders, who have lost 12 of their last 14 games since starting the season 3-1.