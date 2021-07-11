Shohei Ohtani bad strikeout call leaves broadcast booth furious

Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani found some defenders in the broadcast booth on Saturday night as the team took on the Seattle Mariners.

Ohtani was called out on a pitch that appeared to be out of the strike zone in the sixth inning. The Angels star was not pleased with the call as he walked back to the dugout and neither were the two announcers.

"That's what everybody came to see, they came to see Shohei Ohtani get rung up on a pitch that's a yard outside," Matt Vasgersian said on the Bally Sports broadcast.

Los Angeles lost its second straight game to the Mariners. Ohtani finished 0-for-3 with two strikeouts.

Ohtani entered Sunday, the last day before the All-Star break, with a league-leading 33 home runs and an American League-leading four triples. He leads the majors with a .698 slugging percentage. He is batting .276 with a 1.058 OPS.

Ohtani is set to appear in the Home Run Derby on Monday and the All-Star Game on Tuesday. It’s unclear if he will hit and pitch. He was the first player in MLB history to be voted into the Mid-Summer Classic as both a pitcher and a batter.

Los Angeles is 44-44 this season and trying to stay in playoff contention in a very competitive American League West division.