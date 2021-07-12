Shohei Ohtani falls to Juan Soto in Home Run Derby swing-off

Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani fell in the first round of the MLB Home Run Derby to Washington Nationals slugger Juan Soto in a swing-off on Monday night.

Soto started off with 22 home runs in his first at-bat. He really put the pressure on Ohtani immediately. One of his home runs traveled 520 feet.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Ohtani started off his round a bit slow and didn’t really get into a rhythm until after he called time out. He narrowly tied the competition, forcing the extra round.

MLB HOME RUN DERBY FAN TAKES TUMBLE AT COORS FIELD TRYING TO MAKE CATCH

Soto would step up to the plate and crush six more home runs in the extra round. But again, Ohtani would tie him at the end of the extra time.

Two of Major League Baseball’s stars would go head-to-head in a three-round swing off.

Soto hit a home run on each of his three swings, leaving it up to the Angels’ two-way player to match him. He came up just a bit short.

Soto finished with 31 home runs to Ohtani’s 28 home runs to move onto the next round against New York Mets star Pete Alonso.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ohtani will need to get some rest as he is set to start for the American League in the All-Star Game on Tuesday.

He came into the Debery leading the majors with 33 home runs. Soto, an All-Star for the first time, has 11.