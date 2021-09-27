Shohei Ohtani casts doubt on Angels future: 'I want to win'

Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani made it clear on Sunday that winning is the most important thing to him.

The Angels solidified their sixth consecutive losing season — even with Ohtani emerging as the favorite to win the American League MVP award, thanks to how successful he’s been at the plate and on the mound. Ohtani was disappointed with how the season turned out.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I really like the team. I love the fans and the atmosphere of the team. But more than that, I want to win. That’s the biggest thing for me. So I’ll leave it at that," he said through his interpreter.

It might be the most controversial thing Ohtani has said since joining the Angels.

He is tied to Los Angeles for two more seasons but hasn’t had any extension talks with the franchise. He is clearly getting antsy for some winning baseball — and soon.

WHITE SOX, TIGERS GET INTO HEATED SKIRMISH DURING GAME

Part of the issue for the Angels has been the number of injuries to their star players.

Mike Trout missed a majority of the season due to a torn calf muscle. Ohtani has also had his share of injuries as well.

Ohtani joined the Angels prior to the start of the 2018 season and won the Rookie of he Year. He made the All-Star team for the first time this season but has never appeared in the playoffs.

Trout, who signed a 12-year, $426 million contract in 2019, has only appeared in one playoff series in his entire career back in 2014.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The time is ticking for the Angels. Los Angeles had a $181 million payroll coming into the season, and if Ohtani does hit free agency in two years, he’ll command a pretty penny to bring back.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.