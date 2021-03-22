Paralyzed ex-NBA star Shawn Bradley gets advice from former college football player Eric LeGrand

Former NBA star Shawn Bradley was revealed to be paralyzed after he was involved in a serious bicycle in January, and a former Rutgers University football player is offering some encouraging advice.

Eric LeGrand, who was paralyzed during a game against Army in 2010 when he suffered a severe spinal cord injury, told TMZ Sports on Sunday that Bradley’s life is not over and can still make an impact on the world in different ways.

"People think when spinal cord injuries happen, that life is just over. And, in the beginning, when you go through an adjustment period, you’re going to have those moments and it’s understandable," he told the gossip website.

"… As time starts to go on, you start to realize, ‘OK, this is my new life. This is my adjustments to it, I can still make a difference.’ And, that’s why I want to offer whatever I can offer. ... My thoughts and prayers definitely go to him and his family and I truly do mean that. Because when you suffer something like this, it’s life-altering and it flips and turns your life upside down."

The Dallas Mavericks announced Bradley’s injury last week.

"Bradley asked to convey his deep appreciation for the outpouring of well wishes and prayers he has received from family, friends and fans," the team said. "Their support has energized his recovery and bolstered his confidence that he will manage the long process ahead successfully."

Bradley, who is described as being a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers with the No. 2 overall pick in 1993. The 7-foot-6 center played two seasons there before being traded to the then-New Jersey Nets but he spent the majority of his career in Dallas.

