Sharks' Evander Kane files for bankruptcy with $26.8 million in debt

The San Jose Sharks are set to play their NHL season-opener on Thursday but it remains unclear if star forward Evander Kane will join the team after multiple reports revealed that he filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy with $26.8 million in debt earlier this month.

The Athletic first reported the news on Tuesday, citing the complaint filed in California that listed over $10 million in assets -- primarily in real estate -- and almost $27 million in liabilities.

NHL GAMBLES ON GETTING THROUGH PANDEMIC OUTSIDE A BUBBLE

The complaint notes that Kane might opt out of the season, despite missing the league’s December deadline, because of health concerns, eliminating his income.

"Debtor may terminate his contract and he may opt out of the season, as allowed under current rules, because of health concerns given the recent birth of his first child," the petition read. "Should he terminate his contract or opt out at a point in the season, Debtor will not receive his salary."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kane, 29, has reportedly earned $52.9 million throughout his 11-year career. Most recently he signed a seven-year, $49 million contract with the Sharks in 2018. It’s unclear from the filing where the debt stems from but in the filing Kane listed nine lawsuits and 47 creditors and claims that he has seven dependents.

He also had $1.5 million in gambling losses in the past year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kane previously played for the Winnipeg Jets and the Buffalo Sabers before joining the Sharks. At 6-foot-2, 210 pounds, Kane has led the NHL in penalty minutes for the past two seasons.